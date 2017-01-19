LeAnn Rimes set to open Stanislaus County Fair

Country superstar, LeAnn Rimes, will be opening for the 2017 Stanislaus County Fair. (Photo: Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Country music superstar LeAnn Rimes will open the 2017 Stanislaus County Fair.

Rimes will take the stage on Friday, July 14 at the fair on the Bud Light Variety Free Stage, according to fair organizers.

"We are thrilled to have LeAnn Rimes back at the Stanislaus County Fiar," said fair spokeswoman Adrenna Alkhas. "Her music and breathtaking voice is loved by fans of all ages.

The concert is hosted by KAT Country 103 and will begin at 8:30 p.m. The concert will be free with the price of admission.

