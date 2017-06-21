Man arrested for allegedly killing woman, two children

A woman and two children were dead inside a Modesto home Saturday night, a fourth person, a man, found injured outside the home. (Photo: Modesto Police)

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman and two children in Modesto on Saturday.

Oscar Espinoza was found bloodies with self inflicted wounds outside a home in the 1600 block of Bay Meadow Drive on Saturday. On Wednesday, he was released from an area hospital and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail for three counts of murder.

Officers with the Modesto Police Department were called to look into an assault at the home just after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Tiffany Espinoza and her two sons, Edward Espinoza and Spencer Giese, ages nine and four, dead inside the home.

The brother-in-law of the deceased mother, Matthew Page, said his family is struggling to cope with their sudden killings.

“Everybody is very confused and everybody is trying to really figure out how to process... what's happened here,” Page said.

Some neighbors and family members said there were no signs that could have predicted whatever may have happened.

