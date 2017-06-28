Man dies in alleged Modesto road rage incident

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A man who was injured during an alleged road rage incident has died, according to the Modesto Police Department.

The death of the man comes one week after the incident.

According to police, 20-year-old Adrian Gomez was found unconscious in the roadway on Highway 99 at the Kansas Avenue exit on June 18. Witnesses say Gomez was a passenger in a truck involved in the road rage incident.

Witnesses told police the road rage began near the Standiford Avenue exit between two cars. Both cars pulled over at Kansas Avenue where Gomez and another person got out and approached each other, then Gomez was struck by the other car. Police said the driver of that car fled the scene.

Detectives believe they have identified the driver that hit Gomez and are searching for that person. Their name has not been released.

