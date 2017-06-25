Man fatally shot in Modesto neighborhood

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

One man is dead and a suspect is at large following a Sunday morning shooting in Modesto.

The shooting happened around 1:30 Sunday morning, Modesto police said, drawing officers to Thrasher Avenue.

On the scene, police found a man had been shot. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The early investigation indicates the man was in front of a home with several other people when a car drove by and fired multiple rounds at the group, police said.

Detectives are actively working on piecing together the events that led to the shooting. At this time, no suspects have been identified, no additional victims have come forward, and a motive has not been established.

