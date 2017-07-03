Man fatally stabbed, suspect at large in Modesto

A fatal stabbing in Modesto has detectives looking for a suspect. (Photo: Modesto Police Department)

A fatal stabbing in Modesto has detectives looking for a suspect.

The stabbing happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday near I and 4 th streets, Modesto police said.

Detectives believe the victim and the suspect were in a physical altercation in an alleyway between 4th and 5th streets at I St. The fight may have continued onto the sidewalk at I and 4th streets where the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times before escaping the area, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or white man in his 20s, standing between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and red suede shoes, police said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

