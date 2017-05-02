Missing 8-year-old boy reported in Modesto

Police are looking for a missing child in Modesto and they’re asking the public to help.
Eight-year-old Tyler Lara was last seen around 7:45 a.m. near Woodrow Elementary School.
Police say the child stands about 4 feet tall, weighs about 51 pounds and has short brown hair.
Tyler was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, grey shoes and a backpack.
Tyler may be heading to the area of the mall or Downtown Modesto, police said.
If you see Tyler, please call Modesto Police at (209) 552-2470.
