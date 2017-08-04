Missing Modesto woman found alive in Merced County

Jamie Allison Tull, 33, was last seen in the area of Cunningham Road and Childs Avenue in Le Grand, southeast of Merced, following a car accident in which she was involved. (Photo: Merced County Sheriff's Office)

A former Modesto elementary school teacher who has been missing for nearly three weeks has been found safe.

The Merced County Sheriff's Department said Friday that Jaime Tull was located and would be reunited with her family, but the department did not go into detail on Tull's condition.

The 33-year-old was last seen on July 17 after getting in a car accident in the area of Cunningham Road and Childs Avenue of Merced County. She walked away from the scene and had not been seen since.

Tull was a teacher at Woodrow Elementary School for the 2016-2017 school year, but resigned this summer.

© 2017 KXTV-TV