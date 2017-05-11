Modesto child molestation suspect killed in Arizona car crash

A Modesto man wanted on child molestation charges died in a car crash in Arizona Wednesday. (Photo: Kingman Police Department)

A Modesto man wanted on child molestation charges died in a car crash in Arizona Wednesday.

Kevin Robertson, 37, was killed just before 10 p.m. on May 10 when he crashed his car into a sign post during a high-speed chase with Kingman, Arizona police officers.

Police were contacted by investigators in Modesto with information suggesting Robertson could be in the Kingman area, police said. Modesto police explained Robertson may be despondent and possibly suicidal. They also noted the suspect may be armed with a handgun, police said.

Around 9:30 p.m. Kingman police located Robertson in his car in a parking lot along East Andy Devine Avenue.

After Robertson refused to cooperate with officers, police said the suspect escaped in his car down E. Andy Devine Ave, reaching speeds in excess of 95 mph.

As Robertson approached the Power House Visitor Center, his car crashed into the center’s sign post, police said. He was killed in the crash.

Both Kingman Police Department and Modesto Police Department will work together as the investigation continues.

