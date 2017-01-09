Modesto elementary school lockdown lifted after nearby shooting

Sipherd Elementary in Modesto was on a temporary lock down Monday morning. (Photo: Modesto PD)

A Modesto elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Monday morning as police dealt with a shooting situation nearby.

Police tweeted Sipherd Elementary School on East Orangeburg Avenue was on lockdown just before 8 a.m.

The initial report from police said a car was driving reckless in the school parking lot before leaving toward Sipherd Park. Several minutes later, shots were fired at the park, before the same car then fled and collided with a light pole. The driver and several individuals were taken into custody a short time later, police said.

At approximately 9 a.m., the lockdown was lifted.

