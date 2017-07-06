KXTV
Close

Modesto-featured Macklemore video debuts online

Joseph Jarosz, KXTV 4:31 PM. PDT July 06, 2017

Macklemore is putting Modesto on the map.

On Thursday, the rapper debuted the video for his latest song 'Glorious' featuring Skylar Grey

The video was partially shot in Modesto over several days this past June and features his 100-year-old Grandma Helen, a Modesto resident.

The duo spent time filming at multiple locations in Modesto, including: Foundation Tattoo on 11th Street, WinCo Foods on Plaza Parkway, Second Chance Consignment & Costume Corner and Hy-Step Shoes. 

On his Youtube page, Macklemore thanked the city of Modesto and the locations involved in the shoot. 

Check out the video below.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories