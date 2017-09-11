Modesto gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspects at large

An armed robbery was caught on surveillance video inside a Modesto gas station and convenience store, and police are hoping the public can help identify the suspects. (Photo: Modesto Police Department)

An armed robbery was caught on surveillance video inside a Modesto gas station and convenience store, and police are hoping the public can help identify the suspects.

The robbery happened Sunday evening at Diamond Gas and Mart on Yosemite Boulevard.

The video shows the masked and hooded suspects enter the gas station, both brandishing what appear to be handguns.

One of the suspects points a gun at a clerk, forcing him to walk to the cash register. One of the suspects is then seen with his hand in the clerk’s cash register.

It’s unclear what exactly was stolen from the gas station.

Police are asking those who may recognize the suspects or have information regarding the robbery to contact Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip, 209-521-4636.

