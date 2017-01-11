Modesto man arrested twice in one day

19-year-old Sergio Garcia was out of jail one day, but back in the next.

“Ya know its not common. But it does happen. Unfortunately we have repeat offenders," said Heather Graves, spokesperson for the Modesto Police Department.

It all began here Monday near Modesto's Siefert Park.

Police say Garcia was carrying a loaded gun at the intersection of Lillian and East Orangeburg.

“This is all following an incident the prior morning when he shot a gun into the ground at a local school,” Graves said.

Garcia bailed out of jail at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on a $30,000 bond.

But, only nine hours after posting bond police said Garcia was back in the county jail again.

So how did he do it?

Just after 9 a.m.Tuesday morning police say Garcia made his way into a Safeway store on McHenry Avenue.

“He entered the store and went behind the counter at the pharmacy, loaded the back pack with several prescriptions and fled the store or attempted to flee the store. He was taken into custody or apprehended by some patrons in the store until we arrived," Graves said.

Garcia found himself back in the county jail this time on $150,000 bail.

Copyright 2016 KXTV