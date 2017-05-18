Modesto neighborhood showing it's support for two fallen officers

For several blocks in a well kept Modesto neighborhood, blue ribbons are attached to trees and tied to poles to symbolize the support for two fallen officers.

“We feel that everyone needs to pull together at this time and help each other out," said Modesto resident Howard Hall.

It was last Saturday morning when Deputy Jason Garner and Community Services Officer Raschel Johnson crashed at a high rate of speed on the way to file a police report for a burglary call.

The patrol car caught fire and both officers died at the scene.

“Hopefully the California Highway Patrol will answer the questions as to why. And I don’t want to speculate at this time which would be improper for me to do so," said Ralph Ghimenti, Stanislaus County Undersheriff.

In front of the Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department headquarters, flowers and balloons adorn the monument of a Sheriffs K-9.

Garner was a nine year department veteran, Johnson had 15 years of service.

The investigation continues with many unanswered questions.

“We have requested our Central Division Multi-Accident Investigation team to assist us with the investigation," said CHP Captain Julian Irgoyen.

Funeral services for Garner are set for May 23. Johnson’s services are set for May 24.

© 2017 KXTV-TV