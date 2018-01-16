Modesto officer sent to hospital after suspect runs stop sign, hits patrol car

(Photo: Modesto Police Department)

A Modesto police officer is in the hospital after a suspected DUI driver ran a stop sign and crashed into the officer's patrol car, officials said.

The crashed happened early Tuesday morning after officers attempted to stop Nazario Castillo, 25, who was driving a Toyota Tundra in the airport neighborhood of Modesto.

A suspected DUI traffic collision leaves officer in serious condition - https://t.co/KZKyoJ3Rd3 pic.twitter.com/RvkFqqwsMz — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) January 16, 2018

Police say the officer came to assist in the stop when Castillo ran through a stop sign and broadsided the patrol car.

The unidentified officer was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. Castillo was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

© 2018 KXTV-TV