Modesto officer sent to hospital after suspect runs stop sign, hits patrol car

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 9:20 AM. PST January 16, 2018

A Modesto police officer is in the hospital after a suspected DUI driver ran a stop sign and crashed into the officer's patrol car, officials said.

The crashed happened early Tuesday morning after officers attempted to stop Nazario Castillo, 25, who was driving a Toyota Tundra in the airport neighborhood of Modesto.

Police say the officer came to assist in the stop when Castillo ran through a stop sign and broadsided the patrol car. 

The unidentified officer was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. Castillo was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

