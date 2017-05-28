One dead after boat collides with jetski in Modesto reservoir

A man has died and another minor is injured after a boat collided with the jetski the two were riding Sunday at the Modesto Reservoir. (Photo: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office)

A man has died and another minor is injured after a boat collided with the jetski the two were riding Sunday at the Modesto Reservoir.

First responders found three people injured in the crash. They were all taken to a nearby hospital for treatement, where one of the jetski riders succumbed to his injuries.

Stanislaus County sheriff’s investigators say the crash happened between Berenda Beach and Vivian’s Cove just before noon Sunday.

Investigators are still sorting through the evidence to determine how the collision happened.

