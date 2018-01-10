Pedestrian killed in apparent early morning Modesto hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning in an apparent hit and run accident in Modesto, police officials said.

The collision happened in the area of Tully Road between Palmilla and Snyder streets. The area will be closed to traffic for several hours as officers investigate the accident.

#HappeningNow Officers are on scene of an apparent hit and run collision with one pedestrian deceased. Tully Road between Palmilla and Snyder will be closed for several hours as the investigation takes place. More will follow as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/C1nYudWqGT — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) January 10, 2018

There's no word on if the driver has been located.

