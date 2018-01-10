KXTV
Pedestrian killed in apparent early morning Modesto hit-and-run

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 7:07 AM. PST January 10, 2018

A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning in an apparent hit and run accident in Modesto, police officials said.

The collision happened in the area of Tully Road between Palmilla and Snyder streets. The area will be closed to traffic for several hours as officers investigate the accident.

There's no word on if the driver has been located.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc10.com for more updates.

