Police: Home invsasion suspect dies after struggle with victim

A man who broke into a Modesto home, opening fire once inside, is dead after one of the people inside the home tried to subdue him. (Photo: Modesto Police Department)

A man who broke into a Modesto home, opening fire once inside, is dead after one of the people inside the home tried to subdue him.

Police said the man broke into the Alexandra Court home sometime before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Several people were inside the home at the time of the break-in, police said.

The suspect fired a gun several times inside the home, but no one was reportedly injured, according to police.

After a struggle with the suspect, one of the people inside tried to subdue the man when he lost consciousness, police said.

Though emergency medical aid was given to the suspect, police said he died at the scene.

Copyright 2017 KXTV