Attempted murder suspect arrested in Modesto

Modesto police search for Bobby Jackson who is wanted for alleged attempted murder. (Photo: Modesto Police Department)

UPDATE: Modesto police officers have found and arrested Bobby Jackson.

The Modesto Police Department is going door to door looking for an attempted murder suspect.

The department tweeted on Tuesday it is looking for Bobby Jackson who was last seen in the 500 Block of Kerr Avenue. Jackson is wanted for alleged attempted murder and is believed to be armed.

People are being asked to stay clear of the area. Anyone who sees Jackson is encouraged to call 911.

#HappeningNow Officers are searching for attempted homicide suspect in the 500 blk Kerr. https://t.co/CSZ3fwgibw pic.twitter.com/Bbwi7WMPbm — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) July 11, 2017

