Sheriff: Missing Modesto woman needs medical help

Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a Riverbank woman in need of medical assistance, who’s been missing since July 17.

Jamie Allison Tull, 33, was last seen in the area of Cunningham Road and Childs Avenue in Le Grand, southeast of Merced.

Merced County sheriff’s investigators fear Tull may be in need of medical assistance. When she was last seen, Tull was involved in a car accident and apparently walked away from the scene and has not been seen since.

Tull is a white female adult, standing around 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with blue eyes (possibly wearing glasses), and brown hair.

If she is seen, sheriff’s officials ask that she not be contacted. Instead, follow her and call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.

