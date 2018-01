(Photo: Modesto Police Department)

A silver alert has been issued in search of a missing at-risk 83-year-old man, said the Modesto Police Department.

John Silveira wandered away from a care facility near Johnson and Downey at approximately 1:30 pm. Silveira suffers from dementia.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

If you come into contact with him, call 911.

