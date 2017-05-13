(Photo: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department)

A Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputy and a community service officer were killed in a car accident Saturday morning in Modesto, officials said.

According to sheriff's officials, the single-car crash, which was first reported by the department's twitter account just before 9 a.m., happened early Saturday morning on Crows Landing Road and 7th Street. All lanes at Crows Landing and Zeff roads are shut down.

We are saddened to say that two of our own, a Deputy Sheriff & Community Service Officer, lost their lives today in a traffic collision. pic.twitter.com/HDBIM2jmmu — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) May 13, 2017

Sheriff Deputy Jason Garner and Community Service Officer Raschel Johnson were responding to a burglary call that was not in progress when their patrol car crashed.

Deputy Garner was with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department for 9 years, and Officer Johnson has been with the department for 15 years and has served as a CSO for 8 years.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

