Suspect sought for 'continuous sexual abuse of children' in Modesto

Stanislaus County sheriff’s detectives are looking for a man with warrants for the continuous sexual abuse of children in the Modesto and Oakdale area.

Robert Shane Piatt, 58, is wanted on charges of sexual abuse of children under the age of 14 and under the age of 10.

Piatt was last seen driving a 1970s model Dodge Executive Motor Home, with white and green.

Robert Shane Piatt was last seen driving a 1970s model Dodge Exectutive Motorhome similar in description to the one show in this picture. (Photo: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives say the suspect is known to frequent the Keyes, Modesto and Oakdale area.

