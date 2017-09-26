Suspect sought in armed robbery in Modesto

Surveillance cameras captured the moment an unidentified woman pulled out a handgun and pointed it at a cashier at the DD’s Discount store on Tulley Road just before 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 25. (Photo: Modesto Police Department)

Modesto police are asking for the public’s health identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a discount store at gunpoint on Monday.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment an unidentified woman pulled out a handgun and pointed it at a cashier at the DD’s Discount store on Tulley Road just before 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Police say the woman then robbed the store.

No other details were released by police.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the suspect to call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.

