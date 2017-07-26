Suspect sought who stabbed woman in the back on a bus

Ceres police said the 38-year-old woman was riding the MAX bus Tuesday afternoon when she got into an argument with a man between the age of 50 and 60. (Photo: Ceres Police Department)

A woman riding a bus from Modesto was allegedly stabbed in the back and police are looking for the suspect.

Ceres police said the 38-year-old woman was riding the MAX bus Tuesday afternoon when she got into an argument with a man between the age of 50 and 60.

As the bus came to a stop at Richland Avenue in Ceres, the woman was getting ready to exit the vehicle when the suspect approached her from behind and stabbed the victim with a knife and then escaped the area on foot.

The woman told police the suspect was last seen running north from the bus stop.

The suspect is described as being approximately 5 feet, 10 inches, weighing around 180 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray mechanics style uniform shirt and gray pants. The subject also had a small tool type box, black in color, with him.

Police say the suspect rides the MAX bus frequently but his identity is not known at this time.

