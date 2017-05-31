Tractor pulls deputies into attempted almond orchard escape

A man is under arrest after allegedly stealing a tractor and using it to lead law enforcement on a chase into a nearby almond orchard. (Photo: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office)

A man is under arrest after allegedly stealing a tractor and using it to lead law enforcement on a chase into a nearby almond orchard.

Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies were brought to a ranch in Modesto after ranch employees alerting them of two suspicious people seen driving a tractor around the area. Ranch hands told deputies they recognized the tractor belonged to a neighboring farm, at which point they called 911.

A man is under arrest after allegedly stealing a tractor and using it to lead law enforcement on a chase into a nearby almond orchard. (Photo: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office)

When the suspect, later identified as Kirk Robbins, 31, of Keyes, and another woman saw they were being followed, the two drove the tractor into a nearby almond orchard to try to get away, deputies said.

While deputies were able to catch Robbins, the woman was able to get away, they said.

Robbins was arrested and charged with theft of the tractor, vandalism and a parole violation.

The woman, who remains at large, is described as white, with red hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a camouflage shirt.

© 2017 KXTV-TV