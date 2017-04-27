Turlock police searching for missing man

Turlock Police Department

The Turlock Police Department is asking for the public's help finding an at-risk missing man.

52-year-old Joe Silveira Vieira was last seen in Turlock on Thursday morning at around 10 a.m. Police said he was driving a white Dodge Ram 2500 single cab pickup with a large "JSV Services" sticker on the back window, chrome rims and tinted windows.

Police said he is most likely in the areas of Stanislaus or Merced Counties, or in the city of Atwater.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 209-668-1200.

