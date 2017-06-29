Two arrested following series of armed robberies in Modesto

Javier Dominguez (right), 26, of Lathrop, and Manuel Martinez (left), 25, of Manteca, were arrested in connection with the armed robberies that began on May 14. (Photo: Modesto Police Department)

Two men are under arrest in connection with a series of armed robberies that were committed across Modesto.

Javier Dominguez, 26, of Lathrop, and Manuel Martinez, 25, of Manteca, were arrested in connection with the armed robberies that began on May 14.

That first robbery involved two men walking into a Chevron gas station on Kansas Avenue. The men, armed with handguns and covered faces, displayed their weapons to an employee and demanded money before escaping.

Three additional robberies involving the described suspects followed at a Chevron Pelandale Ave. and another, separate, Chevron also on Kansas Ave., according to Modesto police. The pair are also suspected of robbing a Game Stop on McHenry Ave., police said.

Following the Wednesday afternoon robbery of a Metro PCS store on Standiford Avenue, police said officers spotted a car matching the description of one seen by witnesses after the robbery. The car was followed to Manteca where a traffic stop was made. Inside the car, officers found Dominguez and Martinez.

The two men were placed under arrest, booked into the Stanislaus County Jail. The two face five counts of robbery and five counts of criminal conspiracy, police said.

Detectives have been working with Manteca Police Department and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department who have had approximately 10 similar robberies in their jurisdictions. Detectives will continue to work with those agencies to help prove their cases involving Sandoval and Martinez.

