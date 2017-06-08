Wife of fallen CHP officer Lucas Chellew wants him to be remembered as an incredible. (Christina Chellew)

A few months have passed since California Highway Patrol Officer Lucas Chellew was killed in a motorcycle crash while in pursuit of a vehicle on February 22.

Fundraisers were held to raise money for his family. He left behind a wife and two children.

His wife, Christina Chellew, said she wanted him to be remembered as a father. She said he was an incredible father to their two children, Hadley and Cameron.

She described the morning before he was killed as amazing. They were both dancing around to Bruno Mars with their two year old daughter. She still remembers vividly watching him ride off on his motorcycle that afternoon.

Later that evening, she found out he got into an accident via social media at a school event for their son. When she got to the hospital, she said she knew something was wrong when she saw a huge crowd. She couldn't say goodbye since he already passed away.

In the months that have passed she said there is never a time she doesn't think about him. She wears a necklace with his wedding band around her neck everyday. She said she can't imagine being without it.

