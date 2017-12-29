Woman killed by stray dogs in Modesto

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

A 56-year-old woman has died after being attacked by stray dogs.

Police found the body of Deborah Onsurez in the drive-way of a Modesto home Thursday morning.

Onsurez has severe injuries and died at the scene.

Detectives believe Onsurez was attacked and killed by stray dogs. Deputies and Animal Control searched the area and no stray dogs were found.

Investigators do not have any description of the dogs.

Deputies and Animal Control will search the area in the 500 block of Crowslanding Road on Saturday for the stray dogs.

If you see any vicious or aggressive dogs in the area, please stay away and call the Stanislaus County Animal Services at 558-7387.

