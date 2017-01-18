Woman missing for 23 years located in Modesto, set to reunite with family

(Photo: Luca, Giacomo)

An Oklahoma family's emotional, 23-year search for their missing mother ended happily on Wednesday.

Shelly Jennings, 50, who has a history of mental illness, was initially last seen by her family in Modesto in 1993. Jennings' three daughters had been searching for their mother ever since her disappearance.

Several clues and continuous investigating finally led to the discovery of Jennings in Sacramento Wednesday as a Modesto resident at a Greyhound station recognized her from recent media coverage, according to the Modesto Police Department.

"This is a dream come true I have been waiting for this for 23 years," her daughter Brandy Chapman told ABC 10, "I just love her I don't need no explanation, I just want to hold her and catch up".

The resident contacted Modesto police, who discovered Jennings was traveling on a bus that was en route to Modesto.

Modesto Police Officer Jeff Harmon was waiting for Jennings in Modesto, and after taking her to the police station, she was reunited with one of her daughters over the phone.

"We get into this business to help and we were happy to help today" Modesto Police Department PIO Heather Graves said.

Chapman said unconditional love kept her going all of these years and she can't wait to make up for time lost.

"She's my mom so anything that would keep anyone else going, but I mean anyone would have done the same thing its their mom. Nobody is going to leave their mom missing," Chapman told us.

Chapman is driving from Oklahoma to Modesto Wednesday evening and should be together by Thursday.

Copyright 2016 KXTV