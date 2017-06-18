KXTV
Woman, two children found dead in Modesto home

A fourth person, a man, was found outside the home with what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries, police said. (June 17, 2017)

10:26 AM. PDT June 18, 2017

A woman and two children were dead inside a Modesto home Saturday night, a fourth person, a man, found injured outside the home.

Modesto police responded to Bay Meadows Drive Saturday night on reports of a homicide, where investigators discovered the scene.

Inside the home, officers found the bodies of a 30-year-old woman and two boys, ages 9 and 4, police said.

The man appeared to be suffering from self-inflicted injuries, police also noted.

Police provided few more details related to the incident; however, the man was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

