Young men sought in armed robbery of Modesto general store

Staff , KXTV 1:04 PM. PDT September 07, 2017

Two young men have been identified in an armed robbery in Modesto, and police are hoping the public can help find them.

On Aug. 25 around 10:45 p.m. two armed suspects walked into the Frontier General Store along Tully Road, according to Modesto police. The pair tried to force a man into the business, but he was able to escape from the location.

The suspects then entered the store and took a variety of items from behind the register, police said.

One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic or light-complexion black man between the age of 15 and 18, police said, with curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket, designer jeans and tennis shoes.

The other suspect is described as a white man, between the age of 15 and 18 as well, according to police. He was described last wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, designer jeans and tennis shoes.

Police are asking any who recognize the suspects to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

