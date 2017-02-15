Monte Vista animal hospital mourns loss of Thelma the cockatoo

Thelma, the 24-year-old cockatoo, died earlier this year. She was popular at the Monte Vista Small Animal Hospital. (Photo: Courtesy: Monte Vista Small Animal Hospital)

Animal hospitals are not often places that leave lasting memories.

But Monte Vista Small Animal Hospital's resident cockatoo Thelma did just that for its visitors. Sadly, the hospital's unofficial representative was attacked and killed earlier this year by a dog waiting in the hospital's lobby.

In a Facebook post announcing the sad news, the animal hospital said Thelma was taken "far too soon."

"Thelma was about to celebrate her 24th birthday in a few months," the post reads. "We will all miss her and her quirky ways."

Since the animal hospital shared information regarding Thelma’s passing on Feb. 1, the Facebook post has garnered nearly 1,000 comments and over 1,700 reactions from members of the community.

