2017 celebrity deaths? UK-based website compiles list of possibilities

Queen Elizabeth II seen on April 30, 2015 reacting after presenting New Colours to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Windsor Castle in London, United Kingdom. (Photo: Cathal McNaughton - Pool /Getty Images)

There's morbid fascinations with celebrity death, and then there's the DeathList — a yearly list of the top 50 famous people, mostly in the United Kingdom, who might die.

The UK-based website curates its list based on people's age, health, and overall likeliness to die sooner rather than later. Most of the people on the annual list are UK celebrities or people famous enough to be reported about in the country's media.

Last year's list, included boxing icon Muhammad Ali, former First Lady Nancy Reagan, Cuban leader Fidel Castro, actress Zsa Zsa Gabor and various other well-known people in the UK and around the world.

This year's list includes actor Kirk Douglas (he's been on the list 15 times), Marvel comics' Stan Lee (fourth appearance on the list), former presidents Jimmy Carter and George Bush Sr. (neither of whom have been on the list more than 4 times) and Queen Elizabeth II.

The DeathList's top 10 probable celebrity deaths of 2017 are:

Kirk Douglas Vera Lynn Billy Graham Lord Peter Carrington Peter Sallis Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Denis Norden Pierre Cardin Stan Lee Olivia De Havilland

Others on the list include "Golden Girl" Betty White, Bob Barker, Hugh Hefner, David Rockefeller, Pope Benedict XVI and David Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy.

Luckily the site hasn't been great in its predictions. In the past 6 years, the site's committee has been correct on only 77 deaths out of the 300 on it has predicted.

