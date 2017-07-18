More restaurants, 140 apartments, and retail for Ice Blocks development are slated for Sacramento and Philz Coffee at Ice Blocks will have a soft opening Thursday.

The development takes up three blocks and old buildings. Deron Benevunti with the project showed us around.

A future restaurant and Philz is the site of an old hardware supply store thatwere vacant for 40 plus years before developers took it over.

There will be 140 apartments and several businesses down below.

The loft style apartments start at about $1,400 a month to maybe $2,600. They will range from studios to two bedroom units and amenities like a fitness center and meeting rooms.

There has been a lot of excitement on R Street.

Costa Apostlos moved there 12 years ago in anticipation of all the future changes.

"Over the past 12 years it's been great to see it all progress and see new things come in like Shady Lady and Iron Horse and the Ice Blocks will be an amazing development for the neighborhood," Apostlos said.