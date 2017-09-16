Over 180 volunteers 'Paint the Town' in Del Paso Heights

More than 180 volunteers participated in the 28th annual paint the town revitalization event on Saturday in Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights neighborhood.

The event was hosted by NeighborWorks Sacramento, which has completed improvement projects at more than 400 homes throughout North and South Sacramento.

Volunteers completed projects such as painting, repairs, landscaping, and trash removal at more than 15 homes

Officers from the Sacramento Police Department, students from Sacramento State, and several area high schools also volunteered.

"It's nice to have a positive impact on the community and it's nice to shed some positive light and show them that we are invested in the community we serve," said Sgt. Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department.

The event had dozens of sponsors including the Home Depot Foundation, U.S. Bank, Glidden Paint, and Republic Services to name a few. Many local businesses also had teams of volunteers who helped work on the homes.

