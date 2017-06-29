Mother and boyfriend charged for leaving toddler in car to die

Angela Phakhin, 27, and Untwan Smith, 46, of Arkansas, have been arrested on child endangerment charges which may have led to the death of a 3-year-old girl in Rancho Cordova. (Photo: Rancho Cordova Police Department)

A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested after Rancho Cordova police found a toddler dead inside of car.

According to a press release from the RCPD, Angela Phakhin, 27, and Untwan Smith, 46, of Arkansas, have been charged with child endangerment and conspiracy for the death of a three-year-old girl in Rancho Cordova. Phakhin was the girl's mother and Smith is her boyfriend.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, a RCPD officer saw a white Toyota Rav-4 parked the wrong way on Rod Beaudry Drive in Rancho Cordova.

The officer contacted Phakhin and Smith and after further investigation, determined they were the registered owners of the car. After a records check revealed Smith had an outstanding warrant out of the state of Arkansas, officers searched the car, eventually finding the dead toddler underneath some blankets in the back seat. There were no obvious signs of trauma.

The exact cause of death of the child is unknown at this time.

Detectives believe Phakhin and Smith traveled to California earlier this year and have been living out of their car since they arrived time.

Both suspects are being held in-custody in lieu of $1 million bail, and are scheduled to be arraigned in Sacramento Superior Court on Friday, June 30.

