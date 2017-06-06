Mother goes missing while out fishing at Feather River Park

Teresa "Terry" Marie Blake was reported missing Sunday afternoon when she didn't return home from a fishing trip at Feather River Park Resort, according to Plumas County Sheriff's Department.
The department said Blake's white 2016 Acura RDX was located Monday in a wooded area just off Highway 70, near Graeagle.
According to a public Facebook page organized by Blake's family to help with the search, the 58-year-old's car was not found at the location where she went to fish. Blake's husband, daughter and son are actively searching for her.
If you have any information on Blake or her whereabouts, please contact the Plumas Sheriff’s Department at (530) 283-6300
🚨PLEASE READ & REPOST🚨Teresa "Terry" Blake went missing from Feather River Park Resort on 6/4/17. We are currently looking for her. If you see her please call one of the below numbers: PLUMAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DISPATCH: 530-283-6300 WOODLAND, CA POLICE DISPATCH (if you directly see her or the car): 530-666-2411 ANY TIPS NEAR WOODLAND, CA: 530-661-7851 e-mail findterryblake@gmail.com #missingperson #missing #pleasehelp #missingpersonreport
