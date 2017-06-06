KXTV
Mother goes missing while out fishing at Feather River Park

ABC10 Staff , KXTV 8:42 AM. PDT June 06, 2017

Teresa "Terry" Marie Blake was reported missing Sunday afternoon when she didn't return home from a fishing trip at Feather River Park Resort, according to Plumas County Sheriff's Department. 

The department said Blake's white 2016 Acura RDX was located Monday in a wooded area just off Highway 70, near Graeagle. 

According to a public Facebook page organized by Blake's family to help with the search, the 58-year-old's car was not found at the location where she went to fish. Blake's husband, daughter and son are actively searching for her. 

If you have any information on Blake or her whereabouts, please contact the Plumas Sheriff’s Department at (530) 283-6300

