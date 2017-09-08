Motorcycle vs patrol vehicle disrupts traffic in Modesto

The scene of an accident in Modesto. (Photo: Courtesy: Modesto Police Department)

The Modesto Police Department is asking commuters to avoid the intersection near Yosemite and El Vista because of a vehicle accident.

According to tweets from the Modesto Police Department, officers are investigating a collision between a patrol vehicle and a motorcycle near the intersection of Yosemite and El Vista.

Both involved parties were transported to hospitals with injuries.

