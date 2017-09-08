Motorcycle vs patrol vehicle disrupts traffic in Modesto

The Modesto Police Department is asking commuters to avoid the intersection near Yosemite and El Vista because of a vehicle accident.
According to tweets from the Modesto Police Department, officers are investigating a collision between a patrol vehicle and a motorcycle near the intersection of Yosemite and El Vista.
Both involved parties were transported to hospitals with injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 for more information as it becomes available.
(1/3) **HAPPENING NOW** Officers are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle and a patrol vehicle at Yosemite and El Vista. pic.twitter.com/Yll2QbgXnc— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) September 8, 2017
(2/3) **HAPPENING NOW** Both involved parties were transported with injuries.— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) September 8, 2017
(3/3) **HAPPENING NOW** Traffic is impacted as the intersection is closed for the investigation. Please use alternate routes.— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) September 8, 2017
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs