Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash while allegedly racing in Rocklin

A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with major injuries on Wednesday night after crashing during an alleged street race on Wednesday night in Rocklin, according to police.

The alleged race happened at around 8:30. Police say they received a call of a Mitsubishi sedan and a Harley Davidson motorcycle racing south bound on Pacific Street.

According to police, a witness said the drivers were racing at 70 mph in a 40 mph zone. The motorcycle hit a curb and lost control. The second car left the scene.

South bound Pacific Street between Cedar and Pine will be closed to investigate the accident.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call police at 916-625-5400.

