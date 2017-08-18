Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Rancho Cordova

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

A motorcycle was on fire after it crashed in a solo accident, according to the Sacramento Sheriff Department.

Police received a call around 9:30 p.m.and responded to the crash on Sunrise Blvd and Chrysanthy Blvd in Rancho Cordova.

The rider was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

It's unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved but the investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KXTV-TV