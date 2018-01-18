KXTV
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Sacramento

Staff , KXTV 2:42 PM. PST January 18, 2018

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Sacramento Thursday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The collision occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. near the corner of 17th Street and T Street.

Both streets are temporarily closed in the area as police investigate the scene.

The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries. 

 

