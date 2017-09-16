Move over 'hot cops,' Lincoln police officers' 'It' photo goes viral

(Photo: Lincoln Police Department)

First the Gainesville "Hot Cops" go viral, then the Louden bucket cop. Now, the Lincoln Police Department is going viral on social media for its rendition of the classic Steven King' novel "It."

In the photo, one officer is bent over reaching for a trail of donuts that lead to a storm drain where Pennywise, the famous clown from the novel and subsequent movies, and his infamous red balloon are hiding.

The department posted the photo Friday evening, writing:

"Ok, Gainesville had the "hot cops" and Loudon had the "cop on a bucket" so the Lincoln (CA) Police Department decided to join the fun.

Clown - "Hey guys, I have donuts down here!"

The photo has been shared on Facebook nearly 76,000 times as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

© 2017 KXTV-TV