Mudslide near Kyburz closes Highway 50. (Caltrans)

Heads up if you're traveling on Highway 50.

Caltrans tweeted out the highway is closed at Alder Creek between White Hall and Kyburz because of a mudslide.

The California Highway Patrol said the mudslide is weather-related and is active. There is no exact estimateded time as to when the highway will reopen, but Caltrans will re-evaluate opening it in 24 hours.

© 2017 KXTV-TV