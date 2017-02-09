KXTV
Mudslide closes I-80 for several hours Thursday morning

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 7:50 AM. PST February 09, 2017

Lanes have reopened after a mudslide halted traffic along I-80 overnight.

According to a Facebook post by CHP - Truckee, westbound I-80 lanes just west of the Nevada state line were shut down late Wednesday evening due to a mudslide. 

An unknown number of vehicles were buried and stuck until CHP could help free them. The eastbound lane was not affected. T

he lanes reopened Thursday morning.

