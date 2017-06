(Photo: Sacramento Fire)

Seven people have been injured, with three of them considered serious, after a multi-car collision, according to Sacramento Fire.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Capitol City freeway and P Street.

Police have opened all lanes on westbound Business I-80 at the P street exit, after closing them down briefly.

