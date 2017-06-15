KXTV
2 suffer minor injuries following car crash in Natomas

June 15, 2017

The Sacramento Metro Fire Department says two people suffered minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash in the Natomas area Thursday.

The collision occurred at to corner of Airport Road and San Juan Road.

There are crews on the scene, who say to avoid the area.

