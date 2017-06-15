2 suffer minor injuries following car crash in Natomas

siren (Photo: KGW)

The Sacramento Metro Fire Department says two people suffered minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash in the Natomas area Thursday.

The collision occurred at to corner of Airport Road and San Juan Road.

There are crews on the scene, who say to avoid the area.

Stay with ABC10 as more information is released.

Vehicle collision, Airport Rd and San Juan Rd, reports of multiple patients. Crews onscene requesting additional ambulances. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/GCUrqNLjkl — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 15, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV