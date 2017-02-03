KXTV
Close

Multiple vehicle crash closes several I-5 NB lanes near Richards Boulevard

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 4:18 PM. PST February 03, 2017

A crash involving a semi-truck, a pick-up truck and an SUV has closed three northbound lanes on I-5 near Richards Blvd in Sacramento.

No further details.

Stay with ABC10 for traffic updates.

Copyright 2017 KXTV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories