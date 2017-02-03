Close Multiple vehicle crash closes several I-5 NB lanes near Richards Boulevard Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 4:18 PM. PST February 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A crash involving a semi-truck, a pick-up truck and an SUV has closed three northbound lanes on I-5 near Richards Blvd in Sacramento.No further details.Stay with ABC10 for traffic updates. Copyright 2017 KXTV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Berkeley protest over Milo Yiannopoulos turns violent Concerns arise over Stockton pastor's sermon on Muslims Rodents eating new car wiring Fromer Dairy Queen manager charged with manslaughter after teen's suicide Young dad dies after tooth infection Learning more about the woman who threatened to blow up the Tower Bridge City council approves renter protections NorCal Cool Week: West Sacramento The icicle wonderland at Donner Ski Ranch OFFICER'S MESSAGE TO IMMIGRANTS GOES VIRAL More Stories US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban Feb. 3, 2017, 4:10 p.m. Heartwarming video shows Sacramento firefighter… Feb. 3, 2017, 3:26 p.m. Multiple vehicle crash closes several I-5 NB lanes… Feb. 3, 2017, 3:45 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs