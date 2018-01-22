Murder investigation leads to 3 suspects arrested in Tracy

They were identified as Joseph Conway, 51, Cornelia Golden, 51, and Tony Davies, 61. (Names of suspects are left to right) (Photo: Tracy Police Department)

Three suspects were arrested in the disappearance and murder of a man, said the Tracy Police Department.

The body of Shane Dolera, 62, was found on Jan. 21 in the city of Tracy near the California Aqueduct and Tracy Blvd. Dolera was reported as missing on Jan. 3, when the investigation determined he was a homicide victim.

Officers found three suspects were involved in the murder investigation. They were identified as Joseph Conway, 51, Tony Davies, 61, and Cornelia Golden, 51.

Conway was arrested for murder while Davies and Golden were arrested for being accessory to murder. Police say all parties involved were from Tracy and knew each other prior to the incident.

All three suspects were booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

