Nacho average festival comes to downtown Sacramento

Fried tortillas drenched in melted yellow cheese and fresh vegetables was a grand salute to all things nacho at a Saturday festival in Cesar Chavez park.

Several food vendors set up at the Sac Town Nachos Festival, a benefit event for Project Optimism, a non-profit that supports children, the homeless and cancer patients.

Vendors included Chandos Tacos, OMG Yogurt, Azteca Street Nachos and the Roaming Spoon.

Some of the more interesting takes on the finger food, included Belgium waffle nachos topped with frozen yogurt, chocolate and caramel. Another nacho vendor served vegan nachos topped with beans instead of meat, and lots of fresh veggies.

